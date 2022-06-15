Two men killed, two others injured in Baltimore shootings, police say

Two men were killed and two others injured in separate Baltimore shootings overnight, Baltimore Police said.

Central District patrol officers responded shortly to a shooting after 11 p.m. Tuesday to the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue in Upton.

Police found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Shields Place, according to the release.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS. Homicide investigators and Central District Shooting detectives also responded to the scene because of the severity of the victim’s injuries, police said.

Another shooting happened about an hour later in the Central District.

Police were summoned to a hospital after a 52-year-old man walked in seeking treatment for gunshot wounds. Police said it’s unclear where the shooting occurred.

Hours later shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Central District officers responded to another shooting in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street in downtown Baltimore.

Police found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Two hours later, officers responded about 6:06 a.m. to the the 2200 block of Ashton Street in Carrollton Ridge for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.