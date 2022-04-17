Two men with life-threatening injuries, three arrested after Chinatown shooting

Boston police are investigating after two men were shot in Chinatown early Sunday morning.

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long said officers responded to Beach and Oxford Streets around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two men in their 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to area hospitals where they are in critical condition and being treated for life-threatening injuries.

“During the incident, a suspect vehicle description was given out,” said Long. “Officers spotted this vehicle and pursued it to Charlestown in the area of Sullivan Square where it subsequently crashed.”

Long said three people in the car were arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun was also recovered.

The Suffolk County District Attorney is assisting with the investigation.

