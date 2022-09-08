Two men linked to multiple cases in custody after disturbance

Sep. 8—Two men tied to over 30 cases across Buchanan County are in custody after an early morning disturbance Wednesday.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, deputies responded to Creek Crossing Drive, near FF Highway and Candy Creek Drive, where the men were attempting to break into vehicles around 4:30 a.m.

The two suspects were both male, one 19 and 20, and arrived in a stolen vehicle. They had also stolen another vehicle in Creek Crossing and had been into at least one other car and had stolen items, according to the press release.

The suspects attempted to flee at a high rate of speed from the scene in the stolen vehicle, which was spike stripped by deputies.

The vehicle was located by the St. Joseph Police Department after it crashed.

Deputies located fentanyl pills and recovered two stolen vehicles. Along with being linked to cases across the county, the police department also has numerous cases, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cases will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney's office for review.

