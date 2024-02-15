Two men now facing first-degree murder charges in January fatal shooting captured on video

SOUTH BAY — Three Hendry County men are facing charges after a Jan. 2 fatal shooting in South Bay.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Quinstavious Rivers, 19, of Clewiston on Saturday, Feb. 10, on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Ronnie Lee Turner. Deputies previously arrested Darrion McKinnon, 19, of LaBelle on a first-degree murder charge and Billy Smith, 20, of LaBelle on one charge of being an accessory after the fact.

During a hearing at the Palm Beach County Jail, County Judge Robert Panse assigned Rivers a public defender and ordered that he be held without bail. The county Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

Investigators say McKinnon and Rivers targeted Turner for unspecified reasons shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 at a home on the 800 block of Palm Beach Road, prompting Turner to return fire. Rivers reportedly was shot in the arm.

Deputies said Smith drove McKinnon and Rivers to South Bay to see a person McKinnon met through the social media platform Instagram. PBSO gang detectives and a Hendry County sheriff's sergeant identified him through his handle, the report said.

A witness reported seeing Turner exit a residence and walk to a parked white SUV, then hearing gunshots.

County Housing Authority surveillance footage showed two men firing shots as they ran toward Turner, according to Rivers' arrest report. As Turner returned fire, the men fled in a gray Nissan Altima. Investigators found the car and a blood-like substance on the rear passenger door. A DNA analysis revealed a likely match to Rivers, PBSO said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 3 Hendry County men facing charges after fatal shooting in South Bay