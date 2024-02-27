Two men, one armed, tried to break into TCU student apartment off-campus, police say

Police at TCU are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say recently tried to break into an off-campus student apartment, with one carrying a gun, according to a social media post.

The attempted break-in happened in the 3100 block of Sandage Avenue, almost two miles south of campus, according to police. They tried to open a back door around 4 a.m., though police did not specify what day the attempted break-in happened.

The social media post comes weeks after TCU police warned of a night prowler in neighborhoods south of campus. According to a separate social media post, no crimes were committed but police wanted students to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

Anybody with information on the attempted break-in or who recognizes the man in the image shared by police is asked to contact TCU police at 817-257-7777.

A TCU spokesperson did not respond to a Star-Telegram request for more information.