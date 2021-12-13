Two men, one juvenile charged in Rockford shooting that left one dead

ROCKFORD — A 15-year-old and a 20-year-old male were charged with murder after a shooting on Saturday evening that left a man dead.

According to a news release from the Rockford Police Department, officers responded about 5 p.m. to the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane for reports of a shooting.

Police said a residence had been struck multiple times, and while there, officers also received reports that a 26-year-old male had walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The man died from his injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV. The SUV was located a short time later along with two subjects — a 15-year-old boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, and 20-year-old Jeremiah Coleman, were taken into custody.

An investigation resulted in the recovery of three guns.

After a review, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charged three males in connection to the incident.

The juvenile is charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and outstanding juvenile custody warrants.

Devon Hickman, 22, was also charged with felony murder, five counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

Coleman was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

