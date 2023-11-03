Two men, one of Palm Springs, arrested in shooting death of man in Whitewater

Two Coachella Valley-area men were arrested on suspicion of murder Thursday.

At 12:47 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies arrived at a property in the 15700 block of Country View Road in Whitewater. They searched the large parcel of land and found a man dead outside near a parked vehicle.

Homicide investigators concluded the man was shot at the property, according to a press release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending next-of-kin notification.

Investigators identified Daniel Pacheco, 40, of Whitewater, and Juan Reyes, 48, of Palm Springs, as suspects.

Pacheco, initially detained at the property on Country View Road, was arrested on Thursday. Later that day, authorities found and arrested Reyes in the 3500 block of East Palm Canyon Road in Palm Springs.

Both Pacheco and Reyes were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

