Sheriff’s officials reported that a Barstow man, and a man and teen from Ontario, robbed the Food 4 Less in Apple Valley.

Marcus Smith, 26, of Barstow, and Markel Hill, 25, and a 17-year-old boy, both from Ontario, are accused of the robbery, authorities said.

Apple Valley sheriff’s deputies at around 11:47 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, responded to the report of a robbery at Food 4 Less at 20801 Bear Valley Road.

Deputies W. Ray and K. Watson responded and contacted the store manager. Deputies learned that three male subjects left the store without paying for grocery items.

The manager, a 50-year-old woman, asked the suspects to stop, however, they exited the store and got into a vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

The manager approached the vehicle and one of the subjects pointed a Taser at her. The suspects left with approximately $725 in stolen goods, according to police.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle a few miles away at the Albertsons grocery store on Highway 18. All three subjects were located in or around the vehicle and were arrested, police said.

Hill and Smith were transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto and booked for the suspected robbery, sheriff’s officials said.

Bail for Hill was set at $60,000. He was also booked on outstanding traffic warrants. Smith posted bail and was released, sheriff’s officials reported.

The teen suspect and his parent were issued citations. He was released to his parent.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ray with the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Two men, one teen suspected of robbing Food 4 Less in Apple Valley