Two men picked up on weapons charges

Feb. 8—TUPELO — Two men were picked up within an hour of each other Saturday night in separate arrests on weapons charges.

Tupelo police pulled over a car on East Main for an expired tag around 10 p.m. on Feb. 5. Police determined that the driver, Marshall Owens, 43, of 107 Silver Street, Verona, was a felon. During the investigation, Owens admitted there was a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set his bond at $5,000. He was released on bond Monday night.

Around 11 p.m. the same night, officers pulled over an Infinity Sedan on South Gloster street near Highway 6. The driver, Dejuan Woodard, 27, of Shannon, was detained for failing to have a driver's license and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

During a pat-down, police say they located a loaded handgun in Woodard's waistband. Woodward was arrested for misdemeanor charges as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail and released Monday evening on a total bond of $5,900.

