Two men plead guilty to DUI after sprint boat event

Sep. 2—Two men accused of the drunk driving incidents that occured at a Webb's Slough sprint boat event near St. John, Wash., in June pleaded guilty to DUI.

Tanner Berzett, 23, of Asotin, and Scott Beck, 28, of Spokane, both settled for plea agreements in Whitman County District Court.

The case began during Webb's Slough sprint boat races June 17. Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the campground that evening, following up on a report of a pickup crash that injured five people.

Berzett was drunk behind the wheel when he rolled the truck, according to court records. A passenger was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Spokane, and another was taken to Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax. The other three suffered minor injuries.

Deputies arrested Berzett for two counts of felony vehicular assault and DUI.

The night after, another incident happened at the campground. Beck was driving an ATV side-by-side under the influence while transporting several passengers, according to records. A man had fallen out of the moving vehicle, was severely injured and was taken by air ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Beck was apprehended for felony vehicular assault and DUI.

Whitman County Judge John Hart and Court Commissioner Doug Robinson agreed to plea deals for Berzett and Beck.

Berzett was sentenced to a month in jail and two years' probation, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to records. He must undergo an expanded alcohol assessment.

Berzett was on probation from a DUI during the incident, and was convicted of a probation violation. Hart sentenced Berzett an additional 60 days of home confinement, according to records.

Beck was sentenced by Robinson to serve 10 days in jail, with two years of probation and a $1,000 fine, according to records. He was also handed a 90-day license suspension and a substance use disorder evaluation. He had a previous DUI from 2016, but that conviction didn't impact the case.

Webb's Slough Racing LLC has implemented a new set of rules and regulations for this weekend's sprint boat races following the June crashes. Changes to its policies were made in cooperation with the Whitman County Sheriff's Department.

ATVs, side-by-sides, four-wheelers and golf carts can be used to travel between downtown St. John and camping areas. All vehicles can be used only to shuttle the elderly or people who are disabled from the campground to the gate.

Cruising and joy-riding are banned at the campground. All ATVs must be parked by 8 p.m., and dirt bikes and pit bikes are banned. All street rules apply for driving at the camp, which includes no drinking and driving.

Races this weekend were set tp begin Friday night and will last until 9 p.m. today.

