Two men plead guilty in McLean conspiracy case

Sep. 7—Individuals from McLean and Ohio counties involved in an ongoing criminal conspiracy investigation in McLean County entered guilty pleas Monday at the McLean County Courthouse.

Steven Strong, 54, of Livermore, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree — second offense — for methamphetamine, which was amended from trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree — first offense — for methamphetamine for over two grams or by conspiracy.

Nathan Humphrey, 37, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree — first offense — for methamphetamine, which was amended from trafficking in a controlled substance in the first-degree — first offense — for methamphetamine for over two grams or by conspiracy.

Strong and Humphrey were sentenced to supervised probation for three years.

A term of Strong's probation includes being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center before being released into a long-term inpatient drug rehabilitation program.

Humphrey's terms include completing a substance abuse assessment by the social service clinician of the office of probation and parole and complete all treatment recommendations.

According to the McLean County's Sheriff's Office, others involved in the case include Michael Chambers, 44, of Livermore, Wayman Henry, 33, of Calhoun, Matthew Abney, 40, of Livermore, James Rachal, 62, of Livermore, Troy Edmonds, 45, of Cleaton, Dannie Ball, 28, of Owensboro, Craig Avery, 32, of Owensboro and Heather Ball, 34, of Island.

A total of 11 arrest warrants have been obtained in the case, according to the MCSO, with one individual still at large.

Arrest warrants were executed by MCSO with the assistance of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force (PNTF), Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Owensboro Police Department.