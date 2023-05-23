Two men plead guilty in Tarrant County to separate murders from 2019 and 2021

Two men have pleaded guilty to two separate murders in Tarrant County, one from 2019 and the other from 2021, according to tweets from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Ryan Rogers, 23, pleaded guilty to murdering Jacob Karr in 2019 and Joshua Vaughn, 33, pleaded guilty to murder in the 2021 shooting death of Darron Clark, the district attorney’s office said. Both of the men have been sentenced to 30 years each, with Vaughn receiving an additional five years for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the district attorney’s office, Rogers shot and killed Karr after Karr got into Rogers’ car to buy marijuana at a gas station and an argument broke out. Rogers shot Karr in the back as he tried to get out of the vehicle.

In 2021, Vaughn shot Clark multiple times while he was walking under a bridge in North Richland Hills, according to the district attorney’s office. Clark was found dead at the scene when police arrived.