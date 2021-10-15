Two men plead no contest to burglary, assault

Oct. 15—Two men involved in an attempted murder in Oregon House in March pleaded no contest on Tuesday to burglary and assault.

Robby Lepird, 31, pleaded no contest to burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Jesse Feamster, 23, pleaded no contest to burglary and assault with force.

Both men are facing up to five years in state prison with Lepird pleading to two strike offenses and Feamster pleading to one, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft. The two were originally charged with several felonies including attempted murder, torture, and aggravated mayhem.

A third co-defendant, Zachary Williams, 39, was sentenced in September to 48 years to life in prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault with a firearm. The charges against all three men stem from a shooting on March 22 in Oregon House off Begonia Way and Saagennah Trail.

Tuft said Tuesday's plea covers the attack on Phillip Sequeira — one of the victims. Williams was responsible for bringing attention to Sequeira, which led to the three men deciding to attack him.

"Williams was by far the most aggressive in the attack," Tuft said in an email. "He led the way, he initiated the attack, he struck Sequeira in the face repeatedly with a machete, and he shot Sequeira with a gun. The two others also surrounded Sequeira and beat on him. At times, Lepird used a machete."

Lepird and Feamster received a much lower plea agreement because of their lesser roles in the attack as well as the fact that they had zero criminal history prior to the offense, Tuft said.

"Lepird pled to two strikes because he played a more active role in the assault than Feamster," Tuft said.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced in Yuba County Superior Court on Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.