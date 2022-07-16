Two men point gun at pregnant woman’s stomach, steal her car, MPD says

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who robbed a pregnant woman at gunpoint.

On Jul. 14 at approximately 4:10 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a robbery in the 4100 block of Winchester Road.

The caller told police that when she parked and exited her 2010 Toyota Corolla, two men approached her.

The suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at her stomach, police said.

Police also said, that the men demanded her keys and fled the scene in her vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

