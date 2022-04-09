Two men pull gun, steal money from victim, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate two men who allegedly robbed a man of money.

On April 7, officers responded to the 3600 block of Mendenhall Road at the McDonald’s just after 3 p.m. for a robbery.

The victim told police that two men came to McDonald’s so he could buy a car.

According to a release, the suspects requested to see the money for the car and when the victim showed the suspects the cash, one of the suspects pulled a black handgun and demanded the money.

Both suspects left the area with the money in hand and never showed the car, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



