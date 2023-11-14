Two men ran for it after police stopped a car in Hyannis. Here's what happened next.

Two 22-year-old Brewster men were arrested and faced charges of multiple firearm offenses on Saturday night after a vehicle stop around South and Sea streets in Hyannis, according to Barnstable police.

Tremaine Dillion and Kahleed Lewis face charges of carrying a firearm without a license; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; possessing a large capacity firearm; possessing large capacity feeding device; possessing ammunition without an firearms identification card; disorderly conduct; and possessing open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Dillion also faces a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Both men pleaded not guilty during their Monday arraignment at Barnstable District Court.

Sean Delaney, Dillion's attorney, could not be immediately reached for comment. Contact information for Lewis' attorney could not be found.

What is alleged to have happened Saturday night?

At around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police officers stopped a black Hyundai. Both Dillion and Lewis allegedly fled on foot, according to police, but were found in a nearby neighborhood and taken to the Barnstable Police Department.

During the incident, South Street in Hyannis was blocked off. The black Hyundai was pulled over with its doors open and surrounded by multiple police cars.

A loaded 9mm pistol equipped with a mounted light and laser sight was found in the car, according to police.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on X @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Two men arrested on gun charges after car stop in downtown Hyannis