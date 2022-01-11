Two men receive prison sentences in separate Lawrence County court rulings

Closeup of gavel in court room

Two local men recently received sentences to the Indiana Department of Correction from Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III.

Sean Edmonds

Edmonds, 55, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, as part of a negotiated plea agreement with the state of Indiana. The plea agreement, negotiated by Lawrence County Deputy Prosecutor Lisa Kempf, was above the advisory sentence for a Level 4 felony.

“Our office wants to be clear that it will ensure the safety of Lawrence County,” Kempf said. “We want to preserve the rights for all lawful gun owners. However, we will diligently prosecute those who unlawfully possess them and pose a threat toward our community.”

Edmonds is a convicted sex offender who was previously adjudicated as a serious violent felon, which prevented him from owning a gun. However, on Aug. 26, 2021, Mitchell Police officers were called to a home for a welfare check. When they arrived, officers asked Edmonds, who they knew was not allowed to possess guns, if there were any guns in the home. After being advised of his rights, Edmonds admitted to having a 20-gauge shotgun in his room next to his bed.

Taylor F. Carwile

Plummer also sentenced a Heltonville man to the Indiana DOC Wednesday for his role in a serious car crash.

Carwile, 25, pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II substance in his blood, a Level 5 felony. Lawrence County Deputy Prosecutor Lisa Kempf negotiated a guilty plea requiring Carwile spend four years in prison.

“The prosecutor’s office fights diligently to keep Lawrence County citizens safe from intoxicated drivers,” Kempf said. “When you hurt an innocent person while operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, then you must pay the price.”

Carwile was driving a vehicle on Leatherwood Road on Jan. 20, 2021, when he crashed it, causing it to burst into flames. He and the passenger both escaped the crash, but suffered serious injuries. Carwile cooperated and a chemical blood draw at the hospital revealed Carwile had methamphetamine in his body at the time of the crash.

In a separate case, Carwile pleaded guilty to theft, a Level 6 felony, and was sentenced Wednesday to 360 days executed in the Lawrence County jail. Carwile had served his time and restitution was made to the victim to right the wrongs that Carwile perpetrated.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Two men receive prison sentences in separate Lawrence County cases