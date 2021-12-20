Two men recently sentenced in Lawrence County courts

Closeup of gavel in court room

BEDFORD — Two men were recently sentenced in Lawrence County court after both were arrested earlier in the year.

Joshua B. Moen

Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced Joshua B. Moen to 5 ½ years in the Indiana Department of Correction Tuesday after Moen pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony, as a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the state of Indiana.

In exchange for the guilty plea, additional charges, including possession of a controlled substance, legend drug deception and unlawful possession of a syringe, were dismissed against Moen, 30, Bedford. Moen’s sentence also includes six months of supervised probation after he is released from the IDOC.

“We are pleased the offender in this case was reprimanded to the Indiana Department of Correction,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryne Koucouthakis. “It was an appropriate sentence. We cannot continue to allow drugs to infiltrate our community, so our office will continue to make sure offenders are held accountable under the law.”

Moen was arrested by the Bedford Police Department April 9, 2021, after an officer saw Moen, who the officer knew was wanted on a warrant, walking to his vehicle at a gas station. After Moen was placed in custody, a search revealed he was in possession of heroin as well as other prescription drugs and marijuana.

Darick D. Reynolds

Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline and Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Mitchell man to a total of 5 years and 9 months in the Indiana Department of Correction Wednesday after the man violated probation and court orders to commit a new crime.

As a part of a negotiated plea agreement with the state of Indiana, Darick D. Reynolds, 43, pleaded guilty in Lawrence Superior Court I to a Level 6 felony charge of stalking. He will be reprimanded to the IDOC for two years on that charge. However, when Reynolds committed that crime, he was on probation for burglarizing the same victim. For that probation violation, as well as violating orders from the court, Reynolds received an additional 3 years and 9 months during a hearing in Lawrence Superior Court II.

“After terrorizing the same victim and violating court orders, we’re happy to see the offender sent to the Indiana Department of Correction for just about the maximum number of years that he could have received,” said Lawrence County Deputy Prosecutor Lisa Kempf, who specializes in prosecuting crimes against women and children. “Lawrence County and the victim will be safer with this offender in prison.”

The incident that led to the arrest of Reynolds happened in August 2021 after he made several phone calls, then showed up at the home of a woman whom had a criminal trespass order against him, broke a window and messaged her from multiple numbers. He followed her home from work, blocked her driveway and caused the woman to fear for her life. The other charges from the incident, including intimidation, criminal mischief and two counts of criminal trespass, were dropped as a part of the plea agreement.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Two men recently sentenced in Lawrence County courts