Two men released in UK after arrests in connection with Texas synagogue hostage-taking





Two men arrested in the United Kingdom in connection to the Texas synagogue hostage situation last month have been released.

Greater Manchester Police announced in a statement on Monday that the two men arrested in Manchester on Jan. 26 have been freed: one was let go on Jan. 27, and the other was allowed to leave on Monday.

The two men were arrested last week and taken into custody for questioning as part of the British counter-terrorism force's investigation with U.S. law enforcement into the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue in January.

At least four other individuals have been arrested in connection to the crime.

A man later identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram held a rabbi and four congregants hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas for several hours. The hostages eventually escaped with no injuries and Akram was killed.

Akram was reportedly demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an American-educated Pakistani neuroscientist who is accused of aiding terrorists and is currently in prison in Texas for attempting to kill a U.S. soldier.

Siddiqui's family attorney, however, told The Hill that her client condemns the hostage taking and "wants no violence in her name."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the hostage situation was "an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community."

"This was not some random occurrence," he said. "It was intentional, it was symbolic and we're not going to tolerate antisemitism in this country."

Greater Manchester Police said authorities are continuing to support U.S. law enforcement in the investigation.