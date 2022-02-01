Two men released in UK after arrests in connection with Texas synagogue hostage-taking

·1 min read


Two men arrested in the United Kingdom in connection to the Texas synagogue hostage situation last month have been released.

Greater Manchester Police announced in a statement on Monday that the two men arrested in Manchester on Jan. 26 have been freed: one was let go on Jan. 27, and the other was allowed to leave on Monday.

The two men were arrested last week and taken into custody for questioning as part of the British counter-terrorism force's investigation with U.S. law enforcement into the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue in January.

At least four other individuals have been arrested in connection to the crime.

A man later identified as British national Malik Faisal Akram held a rabbi and four congregants hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas for several hours. The hostages eventually escaped with no injuries and Akram was killed.

Akram was reportedly demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, an American-educated Pakistani neuroscientist who is accused of aiding terrorists and is currently in prison in Texas for attempting to kill a U.S. soldier.

Siddiqui's family attorney, however, told The Hill that her client condemns the hostage taking and "wants no violence in her name."

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the hostage situation was "an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community."

"This was not some random occurrence," he said. "It was intentional, it was symbolic and we're not going to tolerate antisemitism in this country."

Greater Manchester Police said authorities are continuing to support U.S. law enforcement in the investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vandals strike Chicago synagogue, businesses

    On Sunday, a Chicago synagogue and its affiliated Jewish school were vandalized with images of swastikas and antisemitic graffiti.The vandalism occurred at the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School, in addition to more at a synagogue in Lincolnwood, a suburb of Chicago, according to The Associated Press."We'll get through it," Rabbi Levi Notik told WFLD-TV, a local Fox affiliate. "I want to thank law enforcement, they did a...

  • Airport EV stations, speed humps up for approval this week in Augusta

    Airport charging stations and a new speed hump policy go for approval this week by the Augusta Commission.

  • North Texas synagogues request active threat training after Colleyville standoff

    Security training paid off for those held hostage recently by a terrorist at a local synagogue. Now, other area synagogues are requesting some of that same training that helped a rabbi and others escape from a possible life and death situation.

  • Monday Mystery: Former Augusta editor spent time in a Mexican prison

    Editor W.E. Jones changed The Chronicle, went to Texas, spent time in a Mexican jail and became a judge.

  • Strictly's Oti Mabuse breaks silence on abusive social media trolls

    Strictly Come Dancing professional and Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse has opened up about receiving abusive online messages from trolls.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Saying The Holocaust Was “Not About Race” On ‘The View’

    While discussing the controversy over a Tennessee school district banning Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning and somewhat graphic graphic novel Maus in schools, Whoopi Goldberg said today on The View that the Holocaust was “not about race.” She got immediate pushback from the show’s other hosts and, shortly thereafter, from the Anti-Defamation League, the Auschwitz Memorial […]

  • Joe Burrow looking to be first QB to win college football national title, Heisman and Super Bowl

    Joe Burrow has an opportunity to make history Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

  • Cash-strapped Lebanon tells diplomats to find donors to fund embassies

    Cash-strapped Lebanon has told embassies to look for donors to help cover their running costs, as it falls behind on paying diplomats' salaries and contemplates shutting missions abroad. A foreign ministry circular, dated Jan. 25 and reviewed by Reuters, asks foreign missions to seek donations from the Lebanese diaspora, and respond to its request within two weeks. The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the document and the financial situation at its embassies.

  • Senator who said Biden's pick an affirmative action 'beneficiary' rebuked

    The White House is pushing back on comments made by Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker (R), who told a local radio station Friday that President Biden's nominee to the Supreme Court would be a "beneficiary" of affirmative action after Biden said he would keep his promise to select a Black woman to fill a vacancy on the high court.In response to Wicker's comments, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement that the Mississippi...

  • 25-year-old who vanished on lunch break found dead in his car’s trunk, Texas cops say

    “I lost my son, my baby, my friend,” Taylour Young’s mom said in a Facebook post.

  • Former Miss USA Jumps to Her Death From New York City Skyscraper

    Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on

  • Three Suspects in Bizarro Plot to Kidnap Mennonite Kids and Kill Their Parents Will Be Extradited to U.S.

    Rockingham County Sheriff's OfficeThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased and fatally shot i

  • Family wants no contact with woman facing terrorism charge

    The family of a Kansas woman charged with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion says they want nothing to do with her, a prosecutor said Monday. Allison Ekren, 42, made an initial appearance on Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Alexandria. At the end of the hearing, though, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh told the judge that he had been in contact with Ekren's parents and her adult children, and all had said they wanted no contact with her.

  • Suzanne Morphew's Texts About Bad Marriage With Barry Morphew Released By Judge

    Texts in which Suzanne Morphew discussed her flawed relationship with her husband Barry Morphew, who is now accused of her murder, have been released to the public. Last week, Chaffee County Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the release of several pieces of evidence from Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, including various texts that put their relationship into context, Fox 21 News in Colorado Springs reports. Barry Morphew was arrested and charged last year with first-degree murder in connection with

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Off-duty correction officer shoots armed Bronx robbers after he’s lured by woman with promise of date

    An off-duty correction officer shot a pair of armed robbers in the Bronx after he was lured into meeting up by a woman promising him a date, police sources said. The correction officer thought he was meeting 21-year-old Diamond Sanchez for a date about 6 p.m. Saturday — but she had other plans for him, the sources said. Police did not release the name of the correction officer, who’s in his ...

  • Columbus police release second video of suspects in fatal shooting of Makenzi Ridley

    Columbus police released a second video depicting males suspected in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley outside a rec center.