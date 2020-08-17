Two men reportedly charged in unsolved 2002 killing of Run DMC's Jam Master Jay

Authorities have reportedly charged two men in connection with the murder of Run-D.M.C's Jam Master Jay after nearly two decades.

Prosecutors on Monday are set to announce that they have indicted Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. over the 2002 killing of the Run-D.M.C. DJ, The New York Times and CNN report. They are being indicted on charges of murder while engaged in drug trafficking, according to the Times.

Jam Master Jay was shot and killed in a recording studio in Queens, and the circumstances surrounding his death have been unanswered for years, with The Associated Press describing it as "one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings."

Washington was already in prison for robbery, while Jordan was arrested on Sunday, and both men were previously suspected of being involved in the killing, the Times reports. Authorities are set to provide more details during a press conference set for Monday afternoon.

