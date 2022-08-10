Two men rob 74-year-old while he was taking out the trash, police say

Memphis Police are looking for two men who they said robbed a 74-year-old man while he was taking out the trash.

Police said the robbery happened in the 3900 block of Stuart Road on Monday, August 8 around 10:25 p.m.

Police said, as the 74-year-old man took out the trash, two men walked up to him and began assaulting him with a handgun.

They took the man’s wallet and cash before running off, police said.

Police said one of the men had a shirt on that read “DON’T OVERREACT”.

If you know who these men are, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

The two men are wanted for aggravated robbery and assault.

