Two men rob church in airport area, Memphis Police say

Two men may soon be asking for forgiveness.

According to Memphis Police, the pair broke into the Healing Center on Tchulahoma Road around 6 a.m. on Friday, September 16.

The burglars took a safe and a television, according to police.

Police said one man carried the church safe outside and waited for his partner to pull around in a silver four-door car.

The two then took off with the stolen goods, police said.

If you recognize either of these men, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

