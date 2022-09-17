Two men rob Mexican restaurant in East Memphis, police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who robbed a Mexican restaurant.

On Sep. 12 at approximately 11:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Taqueria Express on Summer Avenue.

Two armed men entered the business and started violently attacking the employees.

The suspects stole cash from the cash registers and the staff, police said.

Police also said, that one of the men fired a shot at the security camera before they both escaped on foot.

Suspect #1 was wearing a blue baseball cap, a black mask covering half his face, a black and blue jacket with a white hood, and the word “Legend” written on the front, green gloves, and white Jordan shoes.

Suspect #2 was wearing a black and white jacket with a white hoodie, black jogging pants with white stripes along the sides, and red underwear.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

