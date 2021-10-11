Two men running from car crash are hit and killed on interstate, Tennessee police say

Two men running from a car crash in Tennessee were hit by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, police said.

A Honda Civic and a Ford Fusion were involved in a crash with “minor injuries” on Interstate 24 west near the Interstate 440 interchange in Nashville on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to the incident. But when firefighters got there, three men from the Honda ran from the scene of the crash and across the interstate into eastbound traffic, police said.

Police said two of the men were hit by a Chevy SUV. One of them was “killed on impact,” and the other was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The two were “tentatively identified” a 30-year-old and 35-year-old, but police said investigators are still working to positively identify them and contact their families.

The Honda Civic that was involved in the initial crash was registered to the man who was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The third man who ran across the interstate wasn’t injured and stayed at the scene. Police said a “preliminary investigation revealed he smelled of alcohol.”

The Chevy driver and passenger weren’t injured, and neither “had signs of impairment,” police said.

No other information about the incident had been released as of Monday morning.

