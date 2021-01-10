Two men seen carrying restraints during Capitol riot charged with federal crimes

Tim Stelloh

Two men seen carrying zip tie-style restraints when supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol were charged Sunday in federal court, authorities said.

The men were identified by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia as Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, and Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee.

Brock and Munchel were charged with one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the office said in a statement.

The men, who were identified by researchers at the University of Toronto, were seen inside the building with the restraints, authorities said.

Brock was wearing a tactical vest and a green helmet, the statement said, and Munchel appeared to have an unidentified item in a holster and a cell phone mounted on his chest.

It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday whether they have lawyers. In an interview with the New Yorker, Brock acknowledged entering the building and said he had traveled to Washington to demonstrate peacefully.

The magazine reported that he echoed President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Brock and Munchel are among dozens of people the FBI is searching for in the aftermath of Wednesday’s incursion, in which five people died, including a police officer.

Also facing charges are a West Virginia lawmaker, an Arizona QAnon supporter seen carrying a 6-foot spear and a Florida man photographed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern.

