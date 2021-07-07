Two men sentenced to 25 years in DOC for child sexual abuse

Jul. 6—Judge Stephen Kistler imposed two 25-year prison sentences in two separate child sexual abuse cases Tuesday morning.

Troy Harrison, of Yale, was found guilty by Payne County jurors in June and they recommended a sentence of 25 years, which Kistler agreed with.

He was appointed Virginia Banks as his attorney, and she reminded the court he would be eligible for probation.

Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent just asked that Kistler impose the full 25 years.

The second child sexual abuse case that was sentenced was Jerry Gustafson.

He is represented by Defense Attorney Jodie Gage, who told the court her client said he was innocent, while looking through the presentence investigation.

Gustafson was given an opportunity to speak, and he repeatedly said he was innocent and speculated that he saw something he shouldn't have, which resulted in him being accused of child sexual abuse.

"I'm just amazed at what took place," he said.

There was no evidence of Gustafson seeing something odd brought up during his trial.

Kistler asked if there was any legal reason why Gustafson shouldn't be sentenced, and he said "no sir."

Gage said the sentence recommended by the jury was "excessive," and would basically be a "life sentence" due to her client's age.

Gustafson was given credit for time served while he was in the Payne County Jail, which was 19 months total.

Yukon man found guilty of manslaughter in Payne County has sentencing rescheduled

Christopher Tucker was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning, but it was rescheduled for a special docket. His lawyer, Alan Woodland, said there would be witnesses testifying on his behalf at sentencing, so it was rescheduled.

Tucker will return to court for sentencing at 2 p.m. July 23.