Two men sentenced to 7 years in prison for burglary, armed robbery at Stevens Point apartment

STEVENS POINT − Two men charged with burglarizing an apartment in 2021 and robbing the occupants when they came home were sentenced in Portage County Circuit Court to seven years in prison.

Kardell A. Days, 21, of Plover was sentenced Wednesday by Portage County Circuit Judge Patricia Baker for being a party to the crime of armed robbery. Baker ordered Days to serve an additional seven years on extended supervision after his prison sentence.

Kasey Kenwood, 20, of Milwaukee was sentenced Feb. 15 by Baker to seven years of prison for being a party to the crime of armed robbery.

Additional charges filed against each of them of being a party to the crimes of armed robbery, burglary, two counts first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of intimidating a victim, one count of operating a motor vehicle without consent and two counts of kidnapping were dismissed but considered during their sentencings.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Days and Kenwood burglarized an apartment on Northpoint Drive in Stevens Point, according to a news release from Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Two of the tenants returned home while Days and Kenwood were still inside, and the two men held the tenants prisoner at gunpoint.

Days and Kenwood threatened to kill the tenants if they didn't follow instructions, according to the news release. Days and Kenwood stole numerous items from the tenants and forced them to help remove the items to their vehicle parked outside.

The two men ordered the tenants to get into a vehicle and they drove around Stevens Point before getting on the interstate, according to the news release. Kenwood and Days then pulled to the side of the road and Kenwood ordered the two tenants to get out. The tenants had to walk back to Stevens Point before they could call police.

At sentencing, one of the tenants reported the trauma from the incident caused her to decide to drop out of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and leave the city, according to the news release.

"These selfish and violent crimes caused great harm to our community," Cousins said in the news release. "The use of a firearm and facemasks during the commission of these crimes only enhanced the risk that the victims and others were placed in."

