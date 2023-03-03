Two men sentenced for assaulting visitor at Riverfront Park

Mar. 2—Two men accused of robbing an out-of-town visitor last month at Riverfront Park were sentenced to time served for assault.

Anthony Romero, 32, and Kevin Bauerle, 40, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and were sentenced last week in Spokane County Superior Court.

The victim told police he was looking at the Spokane Falls near the Post Street Bridge late in the morning on Jan. 8 when Romero and Bauerle robbed him, according to court documents.

The visitor said Romero punched him in the nose, causing a bloody nose and black eyes, and demanded he empty his pockets. Romero continued punching him in the body while digging through the visitor's pockets. Bauerle helped in collecting the items Romero was taking from the man.

The men stole $82 in cash, a pack of Newport cigarettes, a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and a Los Angeles Chargers hat, the victim told police.

The stolen hats were recovered when officers arrested Bauerle that day, documents say. Police arrested Romero Jan. 21 on Division Street in downtown Spokane.

Romero and Bauerle will serve one year of probation.