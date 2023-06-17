Two men sentenced for connection to drug deal turned murder on South Hill

Jun. 16—Two of the three defendants connected to a South Hill drug deal that turned deadly have been sentenced.

Manuel Silva, Henry Zeiger and Tiffany Reynolds were initially charged with killing 35-year-old Aaron Houghton.

According to court documents, Zeiger set up the drug deal, which turned into a robbery of Seldon Schmoyer.

Silva then fired a gun at a vehicle Schmoyer was riding in and struck Houghton in the head, killing him.

In two separate pleas and sentencings during the last three weeks, Silva, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree assault. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Zeiger, 37, pleaded guilty in March to first-degree robbery as an accomplice and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

However, Spokane County deputy prosecutor Preston McCollam asked the court Friday to dismiss the robbery charge after new information revealed Zeiger was not involved in the robbery other than being present and arranging the drug deal.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge John Cooney sentenced Zeiger Friday to 18 1/2 months in jail.

Reynolds, 29, still faces the original murder, assault and robbery charges. She is scheduled for trial July 31.

Schmoyer told police he followed a man he knew as "Hondo," later identified as Zeiger, to a white Honda Accord at 1827 W. Ninth Ave. The driver in the Honda, later identified as Silva, then stuck a gun in Schmoyer's face, robbing Schmoyer of drugs.

"Hondo" was the rear passenger in the vehicle and Schmoyer said he saw the Honda flee east on Ninth Avenue, court records show.

Schmoyer, Houghton and another man drove in a car and found the Honda at the Nom Nom gas station, 1523 W. 10th Ave., Schmoyer told police. The car was backing away and Schmoyer said he saw the driver motioning with his hand as if he wanted them to follow him.

They followed the Honda in their vehicle and then the Honda stopped in the road, Schmoyer said. Silva then exited the car and shot several times at the vehicle.

Police believe Reynolds was a passenger in the car during the shooting.

Schmoyer fled on foot and the other man told police he drove Houghton to the hospital and carried him inside. Houghton was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police found several cartridge casings in the street in front of 1622 W. 10th Ave., according to documents. Police arrested Zeiger three days after the shooting and Silva and Reynolds were arrested almost two weeks after the killing.

During phone calls between a Spokane County Jail inmate, Justin Rounds, and Silva and Reynolds, who had not yet been arrested, Silva made statements to the inmate that appeared to be related to the homicide investigation, documents say.

Silva said he "had to get rid of the Honda. It's all bad." Police found the Honda abandoned shortly after the shooting, according to documents.

Silva told Rounds during another jail call that Zeiger had been arrested for murder and "that fool can't open his mouth ..." Rounds told Silva he would let gang members he was in jail with know about Zeiger. Silva is a gang member whose moniker is "Flaco," according to documents.

McCollam said Friday at Zeiger's sentencing that Reynolds tried to bribe a witness to say Zeiger was the shooter. McCollam said evidence at the scene indicated it would be impossible for Zeiger to be the shooter.

He said Zeiger testified against Silva and feared for Zeiger's safety if he was sentenced to prison because of the threats of violence directed at Zeiger. McCollam said Zeiger's cooperation was integral to Silva's murder conviction.

McCollam and Zeiger's attorney, Mark Prothero, recommended Cooney sentence Zeiger, who wore yellow Spokane County Jail clothing Friday, to credit for time served and that he be released from jail so he can leave the area.