Two men sentenced for crimes in Raleigh County

Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.


Apr. 22—Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick sentenced two men to serve prison sentences on Wednesday.

Kirkpatrick sentenced a man who has shoplifting and theft charges dating back to 2014 to serve one to 10 years in prison.

Matthew David Plummer, 29, was sentenced Wednesday for a third-offense shoplifting case. On the charge that landed him before Kirkpatrick on Wednesday, Beckley Police Department had found Plummer in Kohl's Department Store with $60 worth of stolen socks in February 2020.

Plummer is also charged with a larceny related to theft of stolen shoes from the United Way headquarters on Croft Street in 2020. The shoes were collected for children who were in need.

He has not yet gone to trial on that charge.

On Sept. 3, Plummer was allegedly captured on video surveillance entering Laxton's Wrecker Service and breaking into impounded vehicles. He has been charged for the Laxton break-in but has not yet been to trial.

Defense attorney Stacy Fragile had asked Kirkpatrick to take into consideration Plummer's addiction to drugs and to sentence him to rehabilitation.

According to Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, Plummer is better served by a prison sentence, since he has multiple failed rehabilitation attempts, to date.

l l l

In a second case, Kirkpatrick sentenced Charles Elliot Yancey to serve three to 15 years in prison for a DUI resulting in death, the maximum sentence under West Virginia code.

According to Raleigh Prosecutor Hatfield, Yancey was driving a vehicle on Odd Road in Odd on Jan. 2, 2019. Yancey's fiancee was in the front passenger seat, and two passengers were riding in the rear.

Yancey crashed the car in a single-car accident, according to the prosecutor.

Hatfield said that Yancey fled the scene and that law enforcement officers later located him. A blood draw showed that he had marijuana and Suboxone in his system at the time of the crash.

His fiancee later died from injuries sustained in the accident, said Hatfield.

Yancey's court-appointed attorney, Michael Froble, asked Kirkpatrick to order Yancey for rehabilitation. Froble said that Yancey felt remorse for his fiancee's death. Yancey said he would accept the court's decision.

Hatfield argued before Kirkpatrick that a prison sentence was in order, due to the death of the victim.

"Any time you cause someone's death, it has to be met with swift consequences," Hatfield said, after the hearing. "Because of the drug epidemic, we're under this mistaken assumption that it's our responsibility in the legal system to rehabilitate everyone that happens to have a drug problem, but the truth of the matter is, when the system looks at a case like this, and it's resulted in, ultimately, someone's death, rehabilitation is just a factor that can't weigh as heavily as it would, in other cases.

"It's a case with severe consequences, life-ending consequences, for one person," he added. "Ultimately, the defendant has to pay a price for that."

Yancey had pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to DUI resulting in death.

