Two men sentenced in fatal 2020 St. Paul shooting; 'I forgive him,' victim's father tells court

Aug. 10—A fight between friends that escalated to gunfire and death ended with two St. Paul men heading to prison, each for about two years.

Quincy Rashawn Adams, 27, and Kemar Anthony Hawkins, 23, have been sentenced for second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Bajuan Davon Adams in 2020.

Judge JaPaul J. Harris on Monday called the case "heartbreaking" as family members who filled the courtroom wept, hoping Adams, a college graduate with no criminal record, would only get probation. Family members said he had gone to college to become a personal trainer.

"Everything I read — and you need to hear this — tells me that you are a good, upstanding family man who made a mistake," Harris told him.

Adams was sentenced Monday in Ramsey County District Court to two years in prison. He will be incarcerated for 32 months and will be on supervised release for 16 months. He pleaded guilty to the charge May 3.

Hawkins was sentenced Aug. 2, to two years in prison with credit for 349 days as time served. He was found guilty by a jury.

Bajuan's father, John Adams, who lives in Texas, sent a victim impact statement that was read by Kelly L. Meehan, attorney for the state.

"I want the court to know and understand, Quincy and Bajuan had a close relationship, and were more like brothers, than cousins," he wrote. "I have told QJ myself, that I forgive him, and I understand. The fact that QJ's bullet was part of BJ's death is something Quincy has to live with for the rest of his life....Knowing that Quincy had an accidental role in the death of Bajuan has caused the family to be divided, and that pain is something we all live with."

The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. July 15, 2020 near Concordia and Western avenues in St. Paul's Summit-University neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, Tezman Armon Jones-English, 23, was upset with Bajuan Adams because he thought Bajuan had been disparaging him.

Jones-English did not accept Bajuan's assurances that he meant nothing by the comments. He insisted the two settle the disagreement with a fight.

Quincy Adams was present and had a gun tucked into his shorts. Jones-English asked for his cousin and a friend, Hawkins, to back him up since Bajuan had Adams.

When Hawkins saw Adams with a gun, he went back and got his gun. The fight escalated and one of the friends pulled his gun. The other retaliated and both told police they emptied their clips at each other, the complaint states.

Bajuan was shot four times — in his right arm, back, head and right ankle. He died at the scene.

Adams was shot through his right calf and drove himself to Regions Hospital where he was treated and interviewed by police. Hawkins had a gunshot wound to his upper thigh, but did not get treated, the complaint said. Jones-English was not shot. At the time, Bajuan was on top of him as they wrestled on the ground.

"I didn't intend for that to happen," Adams said Monday of Bajuan's death. "I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I feel like I let everybody down, honestly, and I'm sorry."

His attorney, Ira W. Whitlock, became emotional at the sentencing, banging his hand down several times on the table.

"This has been a tough case, a sad case," Whitlock said. "I see too many young black kids, black men in particular, sitting in this chair, being sent to prison."