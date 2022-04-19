Two men sentenced to life without parole for 2019 murder of North Texas store clerk

The two men who shot and killed a Garland store clerk in 2019 have been sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to a news release from Garland police.

Luis Espinoza and Emmanuel Martinez, both 18 at the time of the killing and now 21, shot and killed Heng Lam, 30, a Dallas County jury decided.

Security video shows two men entering the store in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street with handguns drawn, police said. They demanded money from two clerks and shot and killed Lam.

Garland paramedics took Lam to the hospital where he died, according to the news release.