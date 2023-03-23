Two men sentenced in Lodi highway shooting that left man paralyzed

Mar. 23—Two men involved in a 2021 highway shooting in Lodi that left another man paralyzed were found guilty this week of multiple charges, including attempted murder and using a firearm to cause great bodily injury.

Jared Tavares, 20, of Modesto, was sentenced to 37 years in prison, and Jaycob Babcock-Coburn, 23, of Valley Springs, accepted a plea to serve 23 years, the CHP said Friday.

On Nov. 14, 2021, Stockton resident Justino Arrien was driving northbound on Highway 99 with his family on their way to the Costco store in Lodi when he was struck by gunfire from another vehicle.

Arrien was 39 at the time, as was his wife Joann. Their two children 8 and 4 years old, were in the back seat of their vehicle.

Justino Arrien lost control of the vehicle and collided with a concrete curb, which caused the vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its roof, reports state.

An investigation determined that Justino Arrien was struck by gunfire twice, and was immediately paralyzed, reports state.

His wife suffered minor injuries and the children were unharmed during the incident.

Tavares was found in Escalon on Nov. 17, and Babcock-Coburn was found in Valley Springs the following day.

Investigators were able to determined the shooting was the result of mistaken identity after a marijuana deal had gone bad, reports state.