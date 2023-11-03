Two men sentenced over glass bottle attack in Hanley

Police set up a crime scene tent on a city centre street after the stabbing in July

Two people have been jailed for stabbing a man with a glass bottle in Stoke-on-Trent.

The victim - in his late teens - was found seriously injured on Trinity Street in Hanley on 21 July.

Usama Wajid, 24, was sentenced to five years and three months at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court after admitting wounding with intent.

Zain Kabir, 25, from Tunstall pleaded guilty to the same charge and was jailed for four years and six months.

Wajid, of Hall Street in Burslem also admitted possession of an offensive weapon.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk