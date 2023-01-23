Two men sentenced to prison for Rosedale Center carjacking

Two men have been sentenced in federal court for carjacking a woman at gunpoint at Rosedale Center in Roseville last year.

Leon Kismit Bell, 49, of St. Paul, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, of Richfield, both had pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court before Judge Wilhelmina Wright. Bell received 10 years in prison, while Piche was given three years and three months. Both also will be on supervised probation after their prison terms.

The men followed the 67-year-old woman as she waited to park her Acura SUV on Feb. 16 in the mall’s southeastern parking lot, according to court documents.

Surveillance video showed Bell and Piche approaching the woman outside her vehicle, then Bell pointing a handgun at the woman’s stomach and demanding her keys. She gave Bell her purse, which had her wallet and keys, and ran off. Both men got into the SUV and fled the lot.

Roseville police tracked the SUV south on Interstate 35W. The vehicle moved erratically and police ended the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Piche was later arrested in south Minneapolis. The SUV was found a few blocks away. At the time of his arrest, he was on conditional release from the Ramsey County jail after posting a $20,000 bond in August 2020 relating to charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bell was arrested May 3. Since 1991, he has been convicted of 18 felonies in several Minnesota counties. At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for a 2021 theft conviction out of Dakota County.

