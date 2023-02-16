Two men sentenced to prison for stealing skulls from Mount Dora cemetery

MOUNT DORA – Two men have been sentenced to prison for stealing skulls from coffins at Edgewood Cemetery for black magic rituals in 2020.

Brian Montalvo Tolentino, 45, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison followed by three years of probation. Juan Burgos Lopez, 41, was sentenced in November to 60 months in prison.

Both pleaded no contest to four counts of injuring or removing a monument and disturbing the contents, and four counts of abusing a dead body.

Two women made the horrifying discovery on Dec. 6 of that year while driving down Britt Road.

“Like, I know this is the most [redacted] call you’re going to get all day,” the caller told the 911 dispatcher.

It wasn’t just that the call was bizarre, the vandalism itself was horrifying. “…there are grave sites where the vault has been taken off and half of the coffin is gone,” Emma Boothe told the Daily Commercial.

“One poor old man, who had been buried in the 1980s, his body was out of the coffin. His head was gone."

There were clues at the historic African-American cemetery, but they were baffling. There were orange peels and smoked cigar butts at the grave sites. Investigators knew they were looking at some kind of “ritualistic activity,” but what?

It turns out the graves had been robbed by practitioners of Palo Mayome, the so-called “evil twin” of Santeria. Originally from Africa, it was brought to the Caribbean by enslaved people. Practitioners summon spirits from the dead and leave candy, fruit, cigars, coins or dead chickens as offerings to put curses on people, bring good luck, or create love potions.

One of the clues provided fruit of its own. DNA was discovered on one of the cigar butts. When fed into a convicted felon database, it was linked to Tolentino.

Investigators used another scientific device: a license plate reader at U.S. 27 and Interstate 4.

The trail also led to Lopez, who had set up a shrine in a shed at his home in Davenport.

The shrine included pots filled with sticks and bones, six skulls and other human remains. Mysterious symbols and signs were drawn on the wall. There were also dozens of bottles of rum.

“Orange peels are for the spirit not to come back to the place,” Lopez told detectives when he was arrested. “I was smoking a cigar; I cannot tell you a lie. Smoking is part of the ritual and blowing rum to pull in the spirit.”

Lopez, who said he was a former police officer in Puerto Rico, said grave sites are chosen after consulting the spirits.

Assistant State Attorney Chris Small said Tolentino got a lighter sentence than Lopez because he was not the instigator and was helpful in the case against Lopez.

“I’m not really friends with Juan,” Tolentino told investigators. I am a witness to what happened. I smoke the cigar. I went with Juan; there was another guy there. I don’t know his name. Juan smoked a cigar. I can be a witness to Juan digging the grave, did not see him take the head. I see the heads the next day. I think two heads or something like that, a bag there. He put the heads in a plastic bag."

The case cast a rare spotlight on a dark art that is in the same class as voodoo and witchcraft, though it is not unheard of for police in Orlando to get calls from terrified people who might find a dead chicken hanging from their front door.

Some practitioners also use droplets of mercury around their worship sites. The biggest danger to practitioners from the dangerous chemical is from accidental spills, according to the National Library of Medicine.

There appeared to be no evidence of mercury at the shrine.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Lake County courts: Prison sentences in skull theft cases