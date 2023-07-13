Two men sentenced to time-served for attempted break-in at UPS center in Taylor

Jul. 12—Two Philadelphia men involved in an attempted burglary at the UPS distribution center in Taylor last fall will serve no additional jail time.

Samir Abraham and Robert Reed, both 20, were sentenced Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola to time served to 23 1/2 months in the county prison, plus three years of probation, for their guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both previously served about 90 days in the jail.

Abraham and Reed were among four Philadelphia residents arrested after police say a security officer saw them trying to break into the UPS facility Oct. 9.

Another defendant, Dominic Dobson, 20, received a time-served sentence for burglary conspiracy in May. Markel Person, 22, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty Friday to criminal trespass.

— DAVID SINGLETON

