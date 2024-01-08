Two men shot, 1 fatally, in Raleigh hookah lounge

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in an early morning shooting at a Raleigh hookah lounge.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, two men were shot inside the Checkmate Lounge at 2200 East Millbrook Road, according to Raleigh police.

One of the men was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the other man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not named the men or provided other details about the shooting.

No one has been charged in the shooting as of Monday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

2nd weekend shooting reported

Raleigh police are also seeking two suspects a separate, non-fatal shooting that occurred around 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Cumberland Creek Road.

A man was found with serious gunshot wounds, according to a news release, and two suspects reportedly fled the scene in a car.

Police released no other details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.