Two men shot, 1 fatally, on North Harrison Street in Wilmington: Police

A 27-year-old man died after he and another man were shot in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening.

Wilmington Police Department said the shooting happened at 5:11 p.m. on the 300 block of North Harrison Street.

After arriving at the scene, police said they found two gunshot victims — a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man. The 26-year-old gunshot victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition and the 27-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Early Monday morning, police announced that the 27-year-old man died from his injuries.

No further details were provided, including the names of the victims. Police said the incident is still being investigated and more information will be provided when possible.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington shooting: 2 injured, 1 fatally, on North Harrison Street