State Patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes

Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Shortly after, investigators found another victim who had been shot in the hand in a homeless encampment under the I-5 ramps, WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said.

Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Washington State Patrol investigators said they are unsure if the victims were associated with the encampment that there are still a number of unanswered questions.

“The detectives are still trying to figure out where the shots were fired, where they came from, we really want anyone that was in the area at the time that has additional information to give us a call so we can follow up on that,” said Johnson.

At one point, two of the three express lanes at the scene were blocked during the investigation. All lanes were reopened by 9:19 a.m.

Johnson said troopers have not found any weapons and he believes no cars were involved, but said the investigation is still in the early stages.

The next step is to interview those who reported the incident and continue to search the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Washington State Patrol at 425-401-7788.

