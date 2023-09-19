Two men shot in Augusta within 48 hours, sheriff's office says

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate shootings in Augusta within 48 hours.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, deputies were called to the 400 block of East Boundary for a shooting, according to a news release. A man was shot at least once and transported to the hospital for treatment.

At 4:28 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Tobacco Road after receiving reports of shots fired with one person down, according to another news release.

At the scene, deputies found a man who was shot at least once. The man was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced in either shooting.

'So many unmet needs': New organization seeks to address Augusta challenges

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta deputies investigating two shootings within 48 hours