Two men shot at Brushfork mobile home park

Apr. 4—BRUSHFORK — Two men remained in stable condition this weekend after being shot at a mobile home park in Brushfork.

The shooting occurred Friday evening around 8:15 p.m in an area near Brushfork School and the Arrowhead Deli, Deputy M.T. Hatfield, with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, said.

One victim was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center, Hatfield said. The second was taken to Princeton Community Hospital.

The victims were taken to the hospitals by private individuals.

"The victims were not medically transported," Hatfield said. "It was not ambulatory."

Hatfield said the victims have not been cooperative with law enforcement officers.

"We've spoken to one of the victims, but we do not have a suspect at this time," Hatfield said.

As of Saturday afternoon, Hatfield said both men were in stable condition. The victim initially transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center was later taken by med-flight to a Roanoke, Va., hospital.

"We only talked to one victim, but information was limited because he was not cooperative," Hatfield said. "The investigation is still open and ongoing, and we are currently patrolling the area for more potential evidence."

Hatfield said the victims, who are in the 25- to 35-year-old age range, are originally from Michigan but have been residing at the trailer park where the shooting took place.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.