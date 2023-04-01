Two men shot dead when bullets fly on Queens street: police

Two men were killed Friday night when bullets started flying on a Queens street, police said.

Officers alerted to at least 14 gunshots by the NYPD’s Shot Spotter detection system responded to Steinway St. and Astoria Blvd. at about 10:30 p.m. to find 22-year-old Xavier Roberts sprawled out on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, cops said.

Cops found a second mortally wounded man, identified as 21-year-old Jaheim Hamilton a few blocks away, the source added.

Both men, who are from the Bronx, were rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, but neither could be saved.

The gunmen drove off in a black Jeep Cherokee, according to police sources.

No arrests have been made and no motive for the double killing was immediately disclosed.