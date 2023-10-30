Two men shot dead by neighbor over noisy argument in Brooklyn apartment building

Two men got into a loud argument inside the hallway of a Brooklyn apartment building — and were both shot dead by a resident upset over the noise they were making, police said Monday.

The victims were arguing with each other in a fourth-floor hallway of the troubled Flatbush Gardens complex in East Flatbush when the killer opened fire about 10:35 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

Both men, a 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were struck in the head and upper body and died at the scene.

Neighbors told police they believe the shooting was sparked by the racket the two victims were making as they fought.

The shooter, a dark-skinned bald man wearing a blue jacket and tan boots, fled and has not been caught. He is believed to be a resident of the building on Brooklyn Ave. near Foster Ave., where the shooting took place.

Cops recovered nine shell casings and five bullet fragments.

The 59-building privately-owned complex, built in the late 40s, was formerly known as the Vanderveer Estates. It was the childhood home of Barbara Streisand. It has been beset by crime and deteriorating conditions in subsequent decades and was renamed more than a decade ago.

It’s also where actor Michael K. Williams grew up. Williams, who rose to fame as Omar Little, the shotgun-wielding stickup man on “The Wire. Williams died of a fentanyl overdose in 2021.