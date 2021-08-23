Two men shot to death, another seriously wounded in separate Fort Worth shootings

Two men were shot to death and another was seriously wounded early Monday in separate shootings in Fort Worth neighborhoods, Fort Worth police said.

No arrests have been made, and Fort Worth police had not released any information on a motive for the fatal shootings.

The names of the victims had not been released by authorities.

The first shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of Finbro Drive where Fort Worth police responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

Fort Worth police located a man in the middle of Finbro Drive where he was pronounced dead.

Fort Worth police responded to a second shooting call just before 3 a.m. at W. Rosedale Street and Hemphill Street. One man was found dead in the area and a second man suffered serious gunshot wounds. The second man was taken to a local hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shootings.