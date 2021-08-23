Two men shot to death, another seriously wounded in separate Fort Worth shootings

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Two men were shot to death and another was seriously wounded early Monday in separate shootings in Fort Worth neighborhoods, Fort Worth police said.

No arrests have been made, and Fort Worth police had not released any information on a motive for the fatal shootings.

The names of the victims had not been released by authorities.

The first shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 6200 block of Finbro Drive where Fort Worth police responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

Fort Worth police located a man in the middle of Finbro Drive where he was pronounced dead.

Fort Worth police responded to a second shooting call just before 3 a.m. at W. Rosedale Street and Hemphill Street. One man was found dead in the area and a second man suffered serious gunshot wounds. The second man was taken to a local hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shootings.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinated Philippine workers can enter Hong Kong from Aug 30, says minister

    Filipino workers who have been vaccinated in the Philippines will be allowed to enter Hong Kong from Aug. 30, Manila's labour minister said on Sunday. Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said Hong Kong has agreed to let overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who received COVID-19 vaccines in their home country come and work provided they can present vaccine cards issued by the Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine. The agreement should benefit some 3,000 workers waiting to be deployed to Hong Kong, Bello said in a statement.

  • WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Hungary's capital, Budapest, that he was “really disappointed” with the scope of vaccine donations worldwide as many countries struggle to provide first and second doses to more than small fractions of their populations while wealthier nations maintain growing vaccine stockpiles. Tedros called on countries offering third vaccine doses "to share what can be used for boosters with other countries so (they) can increase their first and second vaccination coverage.”

  • A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

    Self-driving startups like Cruise and Pony.ai have begun testing their driverless cars in some parts of California in the past year, with an additional feature: Human operators. While there is no driver behind the wheel, the passenger seat is occupied by a safety operator who "has a red button that can stop the vehicle just in case anything happens," Pony.ai CEO James Peng told Reuters. The operator will be removed next year when Pony.ai, whose investors include Toyota Motor Corp, plans to deploy its driverless ride-hailing vehicles in certain areas of California.

  • Aid groups: Millions in Syria, Iraq losing access to water

    Millions of people in Syria and Iraq are at risk of losing access to water, electricity and food amid rising temperatures, record low water levels due to lack of rainfall and drought, international aid groups warned Monday. The two neighboring countries, both battered by years of conflict and mismanagement, are in need of rapid action to combat severe water shortages, the groups said. The drought is also disrupting electricity supplies as low water levels impact dams, which in turn impact essential infrastructure, including health facilities.

  • Virgin Orbit to go public via $3.2B SPAC deal

    Virgin Orbit is set to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisitions company (SPAC), the company has confirmed. The deal values the combined enterprise at $3.2 billion, and will provide Virgin Orbit with $483 million in cash at close, including a $100 million PIPE. The combined company will trade under the ticker VORB on the NASDAQ if and when the transaction concludes.

  • Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

    The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region. "Widespread lockdown or restrictions are no longer effective in the country," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference on Monday. Large numbers of Delta variant cases for which the source could not be traced had been detected in the capital region and nearby provinces, the health ministry said in a separate statement.

  • Kabul airport curbs blocking medical supplies for Afghans -WHO

    GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 500 tonnes of medical supplies including surgical equipment and severe malnutrition kits due to be delivered to Afghanistan this week are stuck because of Kabul airport restrictions, the World Health Organization said on Monday. Aid agencies say it is critical that medical and food supplies reach some 300,000 people displaced in Afghanistan over the past two months amid advances by the Islamist Taliban insurgents that culminated in the capture of Kabul on Aug. 15.

  • Off-duty officer killed in shooting at Galleria-area restaurant, suspects still on the run, HPD says

    A group of out-of-towners were trying to enjoy a meal when two suspects attempted to rob them at gunpoint. They all complied with the demands, but one gunman still opened fire, killing an off-duty officer.

  • An Alabama man who called himself the 'vaccine police' told pharmacists at a Missouri Walmart that they will be 'executed' if they continued giving COVID-19 shots

    "If they give one more vaccine after today, after being put on notice, then they can be hung up, and they can be executed," Christopher Key said in a video.

  • Police officer who had sex with vulnerable single mother while on duty avoids jail

    Erling Leask, 56, groomed two vulnerable single mothers in the early 2000s.

  • Off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot at Houston restaurant

    Detective Everett Briscoe was described as a dedicated community police officer.

  • A man in his 40s fell to his death at an NYC concert after he 'attempted a body flip,' police say

    Police said the man hit the ground headfirst after flipping and falling during a Dead & Company concert on Friday at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

  • 18 years' jail, 24 cane strokes for fake police officer who raped social escort

    A man who pretended to be a police officer to coerce a social escort into giving him "sexual favours" was jailed for 18 years and sentenced to 24 strokes of caning on Monday (23 August).

  • We spoke to hundreds of prison gang members – here's what they said about life behind bars

    A ministry program student at a Texas prison. Some inmates cite religion to avoid gang recruitment. Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty ImagesThe United States incarcerates a larger proportion of its citizens than any other developed country in the world, with around 1.5 million people serving time in prison. But to anyone who doesn’t work or live in a facility, life behind bars largely remains a mystery. The public gets a glimpse of life on the inside only when there are riots, ex

  • Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

    U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island. The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. Vanity Fair reports that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people.

  • Brooklyn Boys Sue Old Partner in ‘Cuomo’s Firm’ for Abusing Them

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyAmid the storm of sexual misconduct allegations against Andrew Cuomo, one New Yorker says the soon-to-be-ex-governor has helped him and his peers bring to light the actions of their childhood sexual abuser—Cuomo’s former law partner, Michael Blutrich.Blutrich was a member of the wired Park Avenue firm of Blutrich, Falcone and Miller—nicknamed “Cuomo’s firm” and made up of allies and administration veterans of Gov. Mario Cuomo during the 1980s—bef

  • A Woman Who Ran Her Car Into Two Children Because Of Their Race Has Been Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison

    Nicole Poole Franklin had pleaded guilty to federal hate crime charges for vehicular attacks on two children, who were 12 and 14 years old at the time, because of their race.View Entire Post ›

  • A teen's body was found in the bed of a pickup truck after a 17-year-old boy led police on a high-speed chase

    Martin County, Florida, officials identified the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup as 17-year-old Carlos Castaneda. The victim has not been identified.

  • Mob-like criminals are getting into organized retail crime. A crackdown is needed before the safety of everyday shoppers is put at risk.

    Professional thieves are stealing tons of product from retailers. Without action from lawmakers, the security of shoppers is at risk.

  • Court issues arrest warrant for Clinton Portis over unpaid child support

    Former NFL running back Clinton Portis made $43 million during his career. He’s currently facing imprisonment over failure to pay child support. According to Jennifer Cabrera of the Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle, a court order has been issued for the arrest of Portis. He has failed, based on court documents inspected by the Chronicle, to make [more]