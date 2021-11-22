Two men shot to death at Fresno apartment complex identified. Homicide detectives ask for help

Fresno police on Monday identified two men killed in an early-morning shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex on Saturday.

Joseph Walls Jr., 29, and Ronnie Bailey, 23, were killed in the shooting at the Pleasant Village apartments in the 3600 block of North Pleasant Avenue, between Shields and Dakota avenues just east of Highway 99.

Police responded to the area around 4 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of multiple shots fired from ShotSpotter, the police department’s electronic gunshot surveillance system.

Lt. Bill Dooley said when officers arrived they found both men, along with a third man, with gunshot wounds. Walls and Bailey were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and treated for his gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical but stable condition Saturday morning.

A fourth gunshot victim was dropped off at CRMC. She was identified as a 23-year-old woman and was in stable condition, Dooley said.

Police said an after-hours party was happening in a nearby apartment complex when the gunshots rang out.

Dooley said detectives still do not know the motive of the shootings and are encouraging people who were at the party or who may know something to contact police.

You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP. You may also contact Fresno Police Department homicide detectives Josh Alexander at 559-621-2445 or Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452 with information regarding the investigation