Two men shot to death in Haltom City; police arrest suspects in the outdoor killings

Two men were shot to death early Sunday outside an apartment complex in Haltom City, police said.

The victims were slain about 2 a.m. in a disturbance in the 1900 block of Bernice Street. Two assailants left the scene before officers arrived, Haltom City police said.

Police separately arrested the suspects on Sunday morning. The Haltom City police SWAT team and North Richland Hills police took the second suspect into custody just before noon.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the victims’ names or ages.

Police did not release the suspects’ names or the offenses on suspicion of which they were arrested. Police said they intended to release the information after the suspects are arraigned.