Two men shot to death after leaving Rochester bar; investigation underway

Two men were shot to death after a leaving a bar in Rochester early Sunday morning, according to Rochesrer police.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of North Goodman Street for the report of two people shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. On scene, officers located two men in their 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the men left a bar located at 1730 North Goodman and walked to their vehicle, which was parked on North Goodman. As they were entering their vehicle, both were shot and killed, police said.

The identities of the men have not been released. There are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anybody with information or video is being asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Two men shot to death after leaving bar in Rochester NY