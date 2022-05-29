Two men shot to death in less than an hour in separate Brooklyn shootings
Two men were shot to death in the span of less than an hour in separate Brooklyn slayings, police said Sunday.
The bloodshed began 11:25 p.m. Saturday when a 53-year-old man was shot in the head on Decatur St. near Malcolm X Blvd. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.
Medics rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.
Less than a hour later, Donovan Davy was shot in the neck and leg near E. 35 St. and Church Ave. In East Flatbush about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, cops said.
Davy, 45, also died at Kings County Hospital. He lived about two blocks from where he was killed.
“He was a good person,” said a woman who answered the door at his home Sunday morning. She declined to comment further.
Police have made no arrests in either shooting.