Two men shot to death in Lynn, police investigating

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lynn Tuesday afternoon.

The Essex County DA says two adult men were found shot to death in the area of 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3:00 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Lynn Police Department and the DA’s office.

No further information was made available.

Essex Co. DA’s office confirms two men are dead after shooting in Lynn’s Highlands neighborhood. No suspects in custody in connection with crime scene at 98 Rockaway Street #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/thOFlYcS7q — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) August 23, 2022

